Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Navigator alerts:

NVGS opened at $9.16 on Monday. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.99 million, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the first quarter worth $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.