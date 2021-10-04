Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Price Down 6%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 3,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $623.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

