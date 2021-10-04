Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

