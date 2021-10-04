Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.
CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.
Shares of CTIC stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 122,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTI BioPharma
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
