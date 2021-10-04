NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Down to $48.49

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.49, but opened at $46.52. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 5,418 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

