Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NBCO remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Neon Bloom has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40.
About Neon Bloom
