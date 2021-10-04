Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBCO remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Neon Bloom has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

