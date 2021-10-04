NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NPTN opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.94. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

