Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Nestlé by 28.8% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,609,000. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.49. 222,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

