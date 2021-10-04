Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSAV opened at $0.03 on Monday. Net Savings Link has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Net Savings Link
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.