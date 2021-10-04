NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $90.58 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

