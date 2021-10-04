NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up to $90.58

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.58, but opened at $92.99. NetApp shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 3,530 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 90,361 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $170,278,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

