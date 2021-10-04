Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 3.9% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Netflix worth $2,317,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $12.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $600.41. 163,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,351. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $558.17 and its 200 day moving average is $530.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

