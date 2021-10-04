Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Down 32.1% in September

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 1,169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,008,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Netlist stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Netlist had a return on equity of 202.56% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NLST. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

