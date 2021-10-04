Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 57.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.09. 138,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,897. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

