Neutrino USD Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $539.48 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,430,579 coins and its circulating supply is 549,429,996 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

