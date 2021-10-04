New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 142.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,532,677 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

