New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $430.15. 507,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

