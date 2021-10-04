New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 59,534 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $898,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FRDM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 4,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,816. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $35.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.