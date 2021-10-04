New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $155.38. 140,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

