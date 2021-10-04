New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.67. 23,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,441. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

