New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,780 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,991,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $3.61 on Monday, hitting $150.72. 4,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,314. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $163.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

