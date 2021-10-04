New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

NFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.