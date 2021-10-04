New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

