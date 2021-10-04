New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.59

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 28634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.