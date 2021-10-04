New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.31 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

