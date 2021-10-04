NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NEU stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.22. The stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,420. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.26.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

