NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $62.60 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

