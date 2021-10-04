NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,933.33 ($103.65).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXT. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,136 ($106.30) on Monday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The firm has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,005.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,986.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

