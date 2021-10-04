NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Update

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NextDecade stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,208. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a market cap of $344.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

