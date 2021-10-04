Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Up 42.8% in September

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the August 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.1 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $$0.99 during midday trading on Monday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
