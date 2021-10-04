NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.81. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 14,288 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.37.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

