NFT Market Capitalization Tops $5.05 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $65,239.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

