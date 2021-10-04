NFTb (NFTB) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, NFTb has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a total market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

