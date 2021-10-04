NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 10,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 366,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

