NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NDAC remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,951,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

