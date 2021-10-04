Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 6.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price was down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 107,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,356,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nikola by 117.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 538,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 290,984 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nikola in the second quarter valued at about $3,673,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nikola by 44.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.