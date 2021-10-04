Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

