Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Get Nippon Carbon alerts:

About Nippon Carbon

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.