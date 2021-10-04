Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NCRBF stock remained flat at $$37.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. Nippon Carbon has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $42.80.
About Nippon Carbon
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.