Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.30

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.