Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 28.7% in September

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the August 31st total of 710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,265.3 days.

Shares of NISTF opened at $18.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

