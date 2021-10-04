Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $10.75

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $11.11. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

