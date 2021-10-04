NOIA Network Market Capitalization Tops $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.80 or 0.08585500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00283090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00113930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.