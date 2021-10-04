Northland Power’s (NPI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$46.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI stock traded down C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$39.04. 227,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,652. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$37.25 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.23. The stock has a market cap of C$8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.