NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Shares of PG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.05. 248,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,964. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $335.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

