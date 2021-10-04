NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 3,549 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $365.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.