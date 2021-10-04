NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.49. The stock had a trading volume of 283,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

