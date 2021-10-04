NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,475. The stock has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

