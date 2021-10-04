NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,580,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,583,000 after buying an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 241.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 590,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after buying an additional 417,824 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. 323,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

