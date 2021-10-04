NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 203,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.76 and a fifty-two week high of $164.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

