NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.20. 123,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.63 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

