NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 5,836 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

PFE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 732,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.